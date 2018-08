Retail News

One must assume that Mondelez International was happy with the debuts of kettle corn, cherry cola, fireworks and Peeps flavored Oreos because the cookie maker continues to test the boundaries of, well, good taste. The brand has just announced the launch of two new flavors — but you’ll probably have to shop in China to find them: Hot Chicken Wing, with an orange cream filling, and Wasabi, with green filling.