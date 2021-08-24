OpenTable rolls out digital vaccine card service

Retail News
OpenTable rolls out digital vaccine card serviceFortune 08/23/2021
OpenTable is partnering with Clear to provide digital proof of vaccination status at restaurants. The same technology is currently being used in airport checkpoints. The reservation service is deploying the tech at a time when a growing number of cities are requiring proof of vaccination for indoor gatherings. More than 300 restaurants that accept OpenTable reservations are currently using Clear to determine who may enter for inside dining.
