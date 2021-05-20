Open stores lift TJX’s sales

Retail News

MetroWest Daily News

TJX Companies reported sales increases at its TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and other chains, with earnings per share of 44 cents, compared to a loss of 74 cents during the same period last year. The retailer’s same-store sales were up 16 percent during the period. “Clearly, our treasure-hunt shopping experience, eclectic mix of merchandise, and great brands and values continue to resonate with shoppers across our geographies,” said TJX CEO Ernie Herrman. “Once again, we saw phenomenal performance in our home businesses across all of our divisions.”