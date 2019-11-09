Open-carry proponents not worrying about what retailers want

Retail News
Open-carry proponents not worrying about what retailers wantThe New York Times 09/09/2019
Individuals looking to make a political statement about their Second Amendment rights are taking firearms into stores that have asked customers to leave their weapons outside. Retailers have the legal right to ban customers from bringing firearms in their stores. The question is whether Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart and others will enforce their rules.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!