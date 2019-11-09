Retail News

Open-carry proponents not worrying about what retailers want

The New York Times 09/09/2019

Individuals looking to make a political statement about their Second Amendment rights are taking firearms into stores that have asked customers to leave their weapons outside. Retailers have the legal right to ban customers from bringing firearms in their stores. The question is whether Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart and others will enforce their rules.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!