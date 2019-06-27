Online sneaker marketplaces are hot – $1 billion worth of hot

Retail News

NY Times

Resale sites that exploit the potential to push trendy sneakers and streetwear as hot commodities have exploded in popularity. Sites like GOAT Group, Stadium Goods and Bump have collectively pulled in over $200 million in venture capital funding. Today, StockX announced the hiring of a new chief executive to help further expand its business and landed another $110 million in financing. Analysts now value StockX at over $1 billion.