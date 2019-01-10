Online privacy bill not likely to pass Congress this year

Retail News
Online privacy bill not likely to pass Congress this yearReuters 09/30/2019
Online retailers and other companies collecting information on visitors to their sites are looking for some clarity from legislators pushing federal regulations regarding consumer privacy. Companies such as Alphabet, Amazon.com, Facebook and Walmart are concerned that complying with individual state mandates may negatively affect earnings. A consumer privacy law passed in California is expected to go into effect on Jan. 1.
Discussions
