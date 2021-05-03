Online drives big jump in BJ’s Wholesale Club’s comps

Retail News
Online drives big jump in BJ’s Wholesale Club’s compsPYMNTS.com 03/05/2021
BJ’s Wholesale Club registered a record performance with same-store sales up 15.9 percent in the fourth quarter driven by a 168 percent jump in online revenues. “While the unique circumstances brought on by the pandemic provided tailwinds, our industry-leading results and significant market share gains demonstrate the strength of our execution in these challenging times,” president and CEO Lee Delaney said in a statement.
