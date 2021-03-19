Online concept site features African fashions

Retail News
Online concept site features African fashionsFast Company 03/18/2021
The Folklore (thefolklore.com) is an online content site that also sells clothing and fashion accessories from both emerging and more well known African brands. The site is the brainchild of Amira Rasool who combined her love of writing, fashion and a desire to open the U.S. market to creative designers and brands that may be known in their native countries but are unknown to American consumers.
