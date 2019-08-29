On opening day, customers overrun Costco’s first store in China

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

Costco management made the difficult decision to cut day one short at its first store in mainland China. The Shanghai location was mobbed immediately after doors opened for business. According to some commenting on Twitter, customers waited three hours just to find a parking spot. Store aisles and checkouts became so crowded, management was concerned for customer and worker safety. The fervent reception was somewhat surprising given that Walmart has operated its Sam’s Club warehouses in the country for 20 years, now with 24 locations.