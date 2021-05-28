On July 5th, Amazon will have a new CEO

Retail News

CNN

Jeff Bezos is sticking to his plans to step down from his CEO duties in a little over a week’s time, retiring from the position 27 years to the day that Amazon incorporated. Mr. Bezos will not sit idle; he’ll turn his attention to his space program, Blue Origin, and his philanthropic venture, Bezos Earth Fund. Taking the helm will be current head of Amazon Web Services Andy Jassy, who will have his hands full with an increasingly sprawling, diversified organization (ref: the just-announced acquisition of MGM).