Omicron’s impact on display in jobs report

Omicron’s impact on display in jobs reportNBC News 01/07/2022
The U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in December, well below the 422,000 expected by economists, according to numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent from 4.2 percent. The spread of the omicron virus is the most significant factor being attributed to December’s job gains.
