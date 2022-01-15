Retail News

Omicron surge causing companies to rethink retail convention

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report 01/14/2022

Target and other companies are choosing to skip the National Retail Federation’s Show in New York this weekend as the Omicron variant has been spiking in the local area and other parts of the country. Executives from Best Buy, Chewy and Walmart are still planning on attending the conference.

