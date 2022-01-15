Omicron surge causing companies to rethink retail convention

Retail News
Omicron surge causing companies to rethink retail conventionReuters/U.S. News & World Report 01/14/2022
Target and other companies are choosing to skip the National Retail Federation’s Show in New York this weekend as the Omicron variant has been spiking in the local area and other parts of the country. Executives from Best Buy, Chewy and Walmart are still planning on attending the conference.
