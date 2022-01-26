Omicron produces ripple effects felt throughout the food supply chain

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Worker shortages are a fact of life at every stop in the U.S. food supply. This has led to fewer products being shipped and rising out-of-stocks on store shelves. “We were expecting supply issues to get resolved as we go into this period right now. Omicron has put a bit of a dent on that,” Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons CEO, said on a Jan. 11 call with analysts.