Omicron-connected staffing shortages lead CVS and Walgreens to close on weekends

Omicron-connected staffing shortages lead CVS and Walgreens to close on weekendsThe Wall Street Journal 01/14/2022
CVS and Walgreens have made the tough decision to close some stores on the weekends as the Omicron variant has left them with too few staff to keep them open. “The ongoing labor shortage, combined with the surge of Covid-19 cases, has resulted in isolated instances in which we’ve had to adjust operating hours or temporarily close a limited number of stores,” said a Walgreens spokesperson.
