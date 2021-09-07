Older Americans choosing to retire rather than go back to office jobs

Retail News

The New York Times

Older Americans with the financial wherewithal found that staying at home to work was enjoyable — so enjoyable, in fact, that some are just choosing to take retirement rather than return to their daily commutes working outside of their homes. “We haven’t seen people want to delay retirement,” said Mike Leverty, founder of Leverty Financial Group. “They’re getting a flavor of what retirement will look like in working from home.”