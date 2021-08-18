Old Navy says it is redefining ‘size inclusion’

Retail News

Old Navy is launching Bodequality and offering all women’s styles in sizes 0-30 and XS-4X with no change in cost for larger garments. The retailer said it “is transforming its fleet of over 1,200 stores and online shops into fully size-integrated shopping experiences. Every store will offer all women’s styles in sizes 0-28 merchandised together — no special sections.” .