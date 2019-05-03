Old Navy announcement proves Americans want cheap clothes

Retail News

CNN

Discount clothing retailers, for the most part, are on a growth path, while those selling moderately-priced merchandise are having a tougher go of it. A case in point is Old Navy, which saw its same-store sales grow three percent last year as Gap’s comps fell into negative territory. Last week, Gap Inc. announced it was splitting off Old Navy into a standalone company while the Gap and other banners in its portfolio would make up another.