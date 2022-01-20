Retail News

Oil demand to rise above pre-pandemic levels in 2022

The Wall Street Journal 01/19/2022

Demand for oil is expected to rise this year as governments move away from lockdowns and enable economic activity. “At the current speed of transmission, a large part of the population will likely have gained immunity by infection or vaccination by the end of the first quarter,” the International Energy Agency said. “As a result, restrictions to mobility could be minimal in the second half of the year.”

Discussions
