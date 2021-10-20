Office space changes along with the nature of work

Retail News

The New York Times

Many American offices are still laid out in essentially the same way they were 50 years ago. Many companies are coming to grips with the fact that their office spaces simply no longer fit with the way work gets done today. That has led to the creation of more flexible workspaces and those designed to incorporate both on-site and remote workers. Some companies have repurposed their spaces from 70 percent for individuals and 30 percent for collaborative work to the 30/70.