Office Depot to split into two companies, Staples pursues deal

Retail News

Bloomberg/Yahoo Finance

ODP Corp., the parent company of Office Depot and OfficeMax, plans to split the business into two publicly traded businesses. The retail and small-business products division will make up one company while its Business Solutions Division and independent regional office-supply distribution operations will comprise the second. ODP is taking this action at the same time that Staples, privately owned by Sycamore Partners, is pursuing an acquisition of Office Depot.