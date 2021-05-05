Office Depot to split into two companies, Staples pursues deal

Retail News
Office Depot to split into two companies, Staples pursues dealBloomberg/Yahoo Finance 05/05/2021
ODP Corp., the parent company of Office Depot and OfficeMax, plans to split the business into two publicly traded businesses. The retail and small-business products division will make up one company while its Business Solutions Division and independent regional office-supply distribution operations will comprise the second. ODP is taking this action at the same time that Staples, privately owned by Sycamore Partners, is pursuing an acquisition of Office Depot.
