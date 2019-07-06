Off-pricers that don’t source from China may be fine with tariffs

Retail News

Buzzfeed

Although Macy’s, Target and other big chains are griping that higher tariffs on Chinese goods will put a hurt on profits, retail companies like TJX may do fine, according to Neil Saunders, managing director, GlobalData and RetailWire BrainTrust panelist. TJX, Burlington and Ross are among companies that flexibly source from domestic manufacturers and countries other than China, such as Vietnam. “Because it’s a flexible model, they sidestep the effect of Chinese tariffs,” Mr. Saunders told Buzzfeed. “I’m not saying they’re totally immune from it, but they’re in a better position to avoid the pain of these tariffs.”