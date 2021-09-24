NYC passes first food delivery worker protection law

Retail News
NYC passes first food delivery worker protection lawThe New York Times 09/24/2021
New York City became the first in the nation to pass a law that prevents third-party delivery companies from charging independent workers a fee to collect their pay. It also prevents services from charging those making deliveries for insulated food bags. Restaurants must now make their bathrooms available to workers making food deliveries for them.
