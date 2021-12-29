NYC imposes sweeping vaccine mandates on retail businesses, among others

Retail News

NY Times

Outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has mandated that all private employers in the city confirm that their on-site workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The regulations, said to be among the most stringent in the world, will effectively extend the requirements beyond public sector employees and those working in restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment venues to retail stores, large and small. Workers taking a two-dose regimen must prove they have taken the second shot within 45 days.