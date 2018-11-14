Retail News

NYC and Northern Virginia winners in Amazon HQ contest

CNN Business 11/13/2018

The Wall Street Journal, citing inside sources, reported late yesterday that Amazon has chosen Long Island City, New York and Arlington County Virginia’s Crystal City as the locations for its new future headquarters. Cities around the country put forward competitive proposals to Amazon over the last year with the understanding that the e-commerce giant was looking to open a single new headquarters. The company only recently revealed that it instead intends to split the facilities into two locations.

