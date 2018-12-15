NYC Amazon workers begin campaign to unionize

Retail News
NYC Amazon workers begin campaign to unionizeBloomberg 12/11/2018
A committee representing employees at a new Amazon DC on Staten Island, NYC have made public their plans to push for unionization. The group is working with Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union, which has also been coordinating with Whole Foods Market workers. At a press conference on Wednesday, representatives said the actions are prompted by oppressive work schedules and what they perceive as unsafe working conditions.