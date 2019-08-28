NY attorney general fines Dollar Tree and Dollar General for expired drugs

Retail News
NY attorney general fines Dollar Tree and Dollar General for expired drugsCNBC 08/26/2019
Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar (a subsidiary of Dollar Tree) are being slapped with $1.2 million in fines following an investigation by the New York attorney general’s office that found all three sold expired OTC medications. The action also names Dollar General for selling motor oil unsuitable for modern cars and Dollar Tree for violating New York’s bottle deposit law.
Discussions
