Numbers of Americans filing for unemployment falls to pandemic low

The Wall Street Journal 05/13/2021

Recent declines in Americans filing first-time unemployment claims continued last week as the number fell to 473,000, a record low since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in 2020. “Employers are really clinging to their talent,” said Jay Denton, chief analyst for ThinkWhy. “There’s a lot of demand there. We will start to see more hiring.” Employers, particularly those employing low-wage workers, have complained about issues recruiting new workers due to a variety of factors, including childcare and current unemployment benefits that provide an additional $300 to those who lost work due to conditions created by the pandemic.

