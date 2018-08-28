NRF study says tariffs will cost consumers $6 billion per year

Retail News

USA Today

National Retail Federation (NRF) joins other retail trade groups in publicizing projections of the harm Trump administration tariffs on Chinese-produced goods could do to the U.S. economy. According to Jonathan Gold, VP for Supply Chain and Customs Policy with NRF, consumers will pay higher prices for goods such as furniture and luggage whether U.S. manufacturers move to make those products in this country or import them from another source, other than China.