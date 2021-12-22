NRF spotlights 10 NYC stores that point to retail’s future

Retail News

NRF blog

With help from Ray Ehscheid of the Retail Design Institute, the National Retail Federation released a list of New York City stores that offer “a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers.” The ten: Tiffany Next Door; Vacheron Constantin Boutique; Manolo Blahnik New York City; Montblanc New York; Google Store, Chelsea; Harry Potter New York; Brunello Cuccinella; Casa Loewe; Christofle; and Lego’s new flagship in Rockefeller Center.