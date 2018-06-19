NRF says added tariffs would be ‘reckless escalation’ in trade dispute with China

Retail News
NRF says added tariffs would be ‘reckless escalation’ in trade dispute with ChinaNational Retail Federation 06/18/2018
The National Retail Federation’s leadership has expressed alarm over comments by President Trump that he is considering an additional $200 billion in tariffs on goods imported from China. Instituting such penalties, NRF maintains, would result in higher prices for retailers and consumers, which could undo much of the good that came with the passage of last December’s tax cut for businesses and individuals.