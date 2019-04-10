NRF forecasts strong holiday sales with caveats

Retail News
NRF forecasts strong holiday sales with caveatsReuters 10/03/2019
The National Retail Federation is projecting sales to increase between 3.8 percent and 4.2 percent for the 2019 holiday season. The forecast comes at a time when signs are pointing to a slowing economy. “There has clearly been a slowdown brought on by considerable uncertainty around issues including trade, interest rates, global risk factors and political rhetoric,” NRF Chief Executive Officer Matthew Shay said in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!