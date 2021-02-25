NRF: 2021 to see fastest retail growth in over two decades

Retail News
NRF: 2021 to see fastest retail growth in over two decadesCNBC 02/25/2021
The National Retail Federation expects retail sales to grow between 6.5 percent and 8.2 percent this year. The group sees the retail industry benefitting from wider distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and a resulting rebound of the U.S. economy. NRF expects that online sales growth will remain strong, increasing between 18 percent and 23 percent this year.
