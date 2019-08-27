Nordstrom joins in G7 fashion sustainability pact and launches eco-friendly line

Retail News

At the urging of French President Emmanuel Macron, 32 global luxury retailers have signed the G7 Fashion Pact, a commitment to address “the urgent need for collective action to combat climate change,” as per a press release issued by Nordstrom, one of the signatories. In keeping with the joint effort, Nordtrom has announced the launch of Sustainable Style, “the newest online shopping category for discovering products that are made from sustainably sourced materials, manufactured in factories that meet higher social or environmental standards or that give back.”