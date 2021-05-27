Nordstrom’s sales improve but fall well short of pre-pandemic levels

Retail News
Nordstrom’s sales improve but fall well short of pre-pandemic levelsThe Seattle Times 05/26/2021
Nordstrom posted a 44 percent year-over-year sales increase during its fiscal first quarter, but that was still 13 percent below what the retailer did during the same period in 2019. The department store retailer cut its losses from $3.33 a share at this point last year to $1.05 during the first quarter. “We are encouraged by sales trends both in our stores and our digital business, supported by an improving consumer environment and strong execution,” said CEO Erik Nordstrom. “Looking ahead to summer, we are well-positioned to continue to capitalize on pent-up demand.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!