Nordstrom’s results fall far short of pre-pandemic levels

Retail News

The Seattle Times

Nordstrom reported third quarter sales and profits that were well above what it posted last year but well below what the retailer did before the pandemic. The retailer pointed to supply chain challenges and a fall-off in sales in urban markets for its disappointing results. “We have not responded as quickly and as aggressively as we need to,” Pete Nordstrom, Nordstrom’s president and chief brand officer, said on the company’s earnings call.