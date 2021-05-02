Nordstrom to phase out HauteLook and shift flash sales to Rack

Retail News
Nordstrom to phase out HauteLook and shift flash sales to RackBloomberg/The Seattle Times 02/05/2021
Nordstrom announced it would phase out its HauteLook flash sales business and transfer that function to its off-price Nordstrom Rack business. The department store retailer also forecast sales growth of 25 percent over the next fiscal year compared to the current one. It expects to maintain low single digit annual growth thereafter.
Discussions
