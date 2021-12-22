Nordstrom Rack may join hot trend in retail spin-offs

Retail News

The Seattle Times

According to insiders, Nordstrom has hired the business consultancy AlixPartners to help consider a spin-off of the company’s off-price Nordstrom Rack chain. Management has recently expressed discontent with Rack’s performance and failure to recover from the pandemic downturn, pointing to a merchandising mix short on the number of top brands customers have grown to expect at Nordstrom. While Rack’s net sales in the most recently-reported quarter grew 35 percent vs. year-ago, that was 8 percent lower than the same quarter in 2019.