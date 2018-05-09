Nordstrom Rack apologizes for falsely accusing black teens of theft

Retail News

Nordstrom Rack is taking heat after a store in the St. Louis area reported three African-American teenagers of shoplifting. The teens, who had been shopping form their prom, were stopped by police after leaving the store. Police let the teens go after discovering that no crime had been committed. Geevy Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack, is traveling to the area to meet with the teens and their families to offer an apology in person.