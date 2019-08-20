Nordstrom made the right moves, but didn’t get the right results

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Nordstrom has made major investments in its digital platforms and new store concepts, but has failed to break out of the malaise affecting department stores across the U.S. Now, the publicly traded retailer, which is run by two grandsons of the company’s founder, is being pushed by some on its board to bring in outside talent to run the business. The founding family, which owns about a third of the company’s shares, is unwilling to give up running Nordstrom and is pursuing a plan to gain a majority stake in the business.