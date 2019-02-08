Nordstrom family ready to have another go at taking biz private

Retail News
Nordstrom family ready to have another go at taking biz privateThe Seattle Times 08/01/2019
Members of the Nordstrom family, who failed at an early attempt to buy back a controlling interest in the retail business, are “in the early stages” of exploring proposals that would enable them to take the company private. Family members currently control 31.3 percent of Nordstrom’s publicly traded shares.
Discussions
