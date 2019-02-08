Retail News

Nordstrom family ready to have another go at taking biz private

The Seattle Times 08/01/2019

Members of the Nordstrom family, who failed at an early attempt to buy back a controlling interest in the retail business, are “in the early stages” of exploring proposals that would enable them to take the company private. Family members currently control 31.3 percent of Nordstrom’s publicly traded shares.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!