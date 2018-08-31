No lack of Dollar General customers, even in ‘prosperous’ economy

Retail News

CNN Money

Wall Street has been anticipating a growth slowdown for Dollar General and the dollar store segment given that the economy, from many indicators, is on a roll. Analysts, however, might do well to look at the stagnant wages and rising rent and health care costs that are keeping budgets tight for DG’s shoppers. Same-store sales at Dollar General open for at least a year rose 3.7 percent last quarter vs. the year-ago period. “While the economy is doing very well, our core customer continues to struggle because, normally, her expenses outstripped her wage growth,” Dollar General chief executive Todd Vasos explained to analysts on a conference call yesterday.