NLRB sets hearing date for Amazon workers’ union petition

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report 11/02/2021

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board will hold a hearing on Nov. 15 to consider a petition from Amazon.com workers seeking to unionize a warehouse facility on Staten Island, NY. Amazon has consistently resisted attempts to organize its workforce. A successful union vote would be the first in the U.S. for the company.

