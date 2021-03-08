NLRB hearing officer says Amazon played dirty in Alabama union vote

Retail News

The New York Times

A hearing officer at the National Labor Relations Board has recommended that the agency set aside a vote at an Amazon.com warehouse in Bessemer, AL, that saw workers reject representation by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union by a more than a two-to-one margin. The officer concluded that a new election should be held after determining that Amazon engaged in unfair practices in the run up to the vote. Amazon maintains that it acted within the law and that the vote should stand.