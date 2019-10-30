NJ’s newly-opened American Dream mall appears to have everything but customers

Retail News

Business Insider

Columnist Shoshy Ciment took a 15 minute shuttle ride out of Manhattan to attend the opening ceremonies of the long (long, long, long) awaited American Dream mall and found sparkling entertainment, thrilling theme-park rides and Governor Phil Murphy proclaiming “a big day for New Jersey and a whole lot of folks.” Not too many of those folks, however, were present. Ms. Ciment found the cavernous spaces at the 3 million-square-foot center “eerily empty.”