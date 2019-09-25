NJ’s mammoth American Dream mall to open next month, different than expected

Retail News

NJ.com

According to New Jersey Journal columnist Joan Quigley, when the company responsible for the Mall of America took over the effort to build a colossal mall in the state’s Meadowlands from the builders of Xanadu, the original mall concept, they promised a range of high-end retailers that would not compete with other malls in the area. As it turns out, the American Dream mall will be characterized more by mainstream and discount retailers such as H&M, Century 21 and Zara than the expected luxury designer stores. The mall reportedly will be split between about 45 percent retail and 55 percent entertainment and dining, boasting 450 retail stores, 100 dining venues and 33,000 parking spaces.