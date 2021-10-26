Ninety-six percent of Tyson workers have gotten COVID vaccinations

Retail News
Ninety-six percent of Tyson workers have gotten COVID vaccinationsThe New York Times 10/26/2021
Tyson Foods announced in August that it would require all its workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. The company now says that 96 percent of its workforce is vaccinated with days to go to the deadline. “This is an incredible result,” wrote Tyson CEO Donnie King in a memo, “not only for our company, but for your families and our communities across the country.”
