Nike’s quarterly results show ‘a much stronger competitive position’Yahoo Finance 12/20/2021
What supply chain issues? Nike’s second quarter, ending Nov. 30, beat Wall Street estimates, despite trepidation over logistical bottlenecks that have tempered analyst forecasts in recent months. Nike’s earnings came in at 83 cents per share vs. the anticipated 63 cents, and revenue hit $11.36, edging the $11.25 billion predicted. The brand’s North American sales jumped 12 percent, the biggest increase of all the company’s territories worldwide.
