Nike’s North American GM resigns over son’s sneaker resale deal

New York Daily News 03/02/2021

Ann Hebert, vice president and general manager of Nike’s North America business, has resigned after a report that her 19-year-old son, Joe, used bots to purchase 600 pairs of limited edition Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Zyon sneakers for a resale company he owns. Ms. Hebert’s son used her corporate American Express card to make the $132,000 purchase.

