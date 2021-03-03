Nike’s North American GM resigns over son’s sneaker resale deal

Retail News

Ann Hebert, vice president and general manager of Nike’s North America business, has resigned after a report that her 19-year-old son, Joe, used bots to purchase 600 pairs of limited edition Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Zyon sneakers for a resale company he owns. Ms. Hebert’s son used her corporate American Express card to make the $132,000 purchase.