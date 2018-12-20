Nike’s instant buy app is like a glimpse of the future

Retail News

Business Insider

Business Insider columnist Dennis Green tested Nike’s app that now includes a scan-and-go feature and was impressed with the brand’s dedication to easing the customer experience without adding Amazon Go-type hardware to the store. “With the Nike app, all you have to do is find the [sneaker] you want, scan to try, then scan to buy. No waiting to find a store associate, and definitely no waiting in line for a cashier.”