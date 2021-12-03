Nike tying executive pay to diversity and environmental goals

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

Nike released a set of 29 targets for the company to achieve by 2025 that CEO John Donahoe says represent “a true inflection point” for the brand as it works toward goals related to diversity, environmental impact and its workforce. “Our Purpose 2025 Targets are not just aspirations. They are a call to action – with clear goals, strategies and accountabilities. We are also redefining what responsible leadership looks like. For the first time, we will tie executive compensation to Nike’s progress in deepening diversity and inclusion, protecting the planet, and advancing ethical manufacturing,” Mr. Donahoe said.